Red Rock Resources PLC to commence Lithium Mining in Zim

By Alois Vinga

RED Rock Resources Plc is set to commence lithium mining in Zimbabwe after indications that it is almost done with Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) for its Tin Hill Project.

The company intends to take advantage of Zimbabwe’s rich resource following indications that it hosts the continent’s largest lithium deposits amid prospects that it can do better from the price surge on the back of the commodity’s rising global demand.

In an update this week, the reputable miner said it has submitted to the relevant government authorities its Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the Tin Hill project in Zimbabwe.

The submission follows the approval of environmental management, site works plans and the completion of stakeholder and community engagement.

A two-week delay occurred to allow for the removal of illegal miners with the paperwork’s approval expected beginning mid-April.

Following that, additional geologists and staff will be mobilised to site and after two weeks of pre-mining preparatory work trial mining can begin.

Red Rock chairman, Andrew Bell expressed satisfaction over the progress made in undertaking the regulatory tasks.

“Work has progressed in Zimbabwe on key administrative, technical and regulatory tasks, and with the conclusion of the community engagement programme we have now filed the complete EIA for our first planned lithium production site, Tin Hill, for approval,” he said.

Bell said in February illegal miners appeared on site, but prompt action ensured that only a minimal delay of about two weeks was caused before the miner was back on track.

“We look forward to updating the market over the next weeks as we move towards first production,” he added.