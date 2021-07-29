Redcliff Churches Don’t Have Title Deeds 

By Staff Reporter

AN ongoing asset audit at Ziscosteel has revealed that most churches in Redcliff’s populous suburb of Torwood do not have title deeds and the land they use belongs to the moribund company.

The churches, it has been gathered, were handed over to the community by the company in the 1950s.

Ziscosteel which is currently looking for fresh investment at its Redcliff plant has instituted an asset audit which has revealed that most churches in Torwood do not have title deeds.

“The local churches in Torwood all have been engaged with the view of coming up with a conclusion on the matter. The churches have since presented a written proposal whereby they requested the company to transfer the land to churches at no cost,” Ziscosteel Public Relations Manager Patricia Muzenda said.

The matter is currently before the Ziscosteel board of directors for review where a way forward will be advised.

Muzenda added that through the ongoing audit, most of the company’s assets have been identified.

“Most of the assets have been identified through an asset audit that was recently carried out and the assets register is being updated accordingly. The issue of land and properties with the churches, the farmers and some individuals need to be regularized.

Entertainment centres such as the Ziscosteel club, the Torwood Stadium and tennis courts are being refurbished so that the local community can benefit,” she said.

“The issue of security of the plant has been addressed through increasing the number of security personnel and providing them with proper uniforms and equipment such as motor cycles for patrolling the premises and firearms. As a result, cases of theft and vandalism of equipment have significantly reduced over the last six months,” she said.