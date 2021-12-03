Redcliff Pins Hopes On Devolution Funds To Construct Water Treatment Plant

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE REDCLIFF Municipality is pinning its hopes on government devolution funds to construct a water treatment plant in 2022 in the steel-making town.

The project has been on the cards for years, and failed to kick-off due to financial challenges.

In its $1,2 billion budget for 2022, Redcliff has set aside $375 million for the construction of a water treatment plant, but the amount is inadequate.

“As a local authority, we are in distress. Most of our property tax comes from Ziscosteel, which is currently not operating and this has consequently incapacitated our residents who were former Ziscosteel employees. Our cash inflows are very limited,” the acting Redcliff town clerk, Nyararai Gomba, told NewZimbabwe.com.

The municipality owes the Kwekwe City Council $80 million for water in debts.

Ziscosteel receives water from Kwekwe and then distributes the precious liquid to Redcliff Municipality.

“In terms of projects we are failing to implement them because we are cash strapped at the moment. From the government we are expecting they will increase our devolution funds so we commence and complete some of our projects.

“The main projects we want to start is the water treatment plant. Currently, we are relying on Kwekwe City for water, supply is not in our control.” Gomba said.

“We would also like to rehabilitate a water line and an irrigation line that feeds water from our sewer treatment plant in Redcliff. Currently, we are processing our waste and water which comes from that can be used by our residents as EMA (Environmental Management Agency) has certified the water is safe for reuse. We intend to rehabilitate that line so that residents get water for gardens and recreational park activities,” he said.

Since the closure of Ziscosteel, Redcliff Municipality has been having serious challenges in supplying its residents with water.

“My plea is for resident to pay their bills. We are now owing Kwekwe City Council over $80 million.”