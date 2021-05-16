Redcliff Slashes Rates By Half

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

REDCLIFF Municipality has slashed rates by at least 50% for both residential and business premises following poor revenue inflows from hard-pressed residents who have been struggling to settle their bills.

In an interview, mayor Clayton Masiyatsva said the local authority took the decision after considering pleas for relief from residents.

He hoped rate payers would reciprocate the gesture and meet their own obligations to allow the tiny local authority the means to deliver smooth service to residents.

“Council has resolved to reduce the above tariffs to encourage local economic development, to lure investment so that our rates are competitive and improve the economic activity in the town,” he said.

“I would like to urge residents to pay their bills as we are trying to solve your grievances as shown by the 50% and 25 % reduction of fixed water charges and rates.”

Masiyatsva added, “Council has resolved to reduce rates by 25% as follows…Millenium Park, commercial properties, light industrial, heavy industrial properties and flats.”

For instance, one unit of 1000sqm was $718 and is now $539, Millenium Park was $629 but now it’s $472 per 300sqm stand.

The tariff reduction takes effect as from January 2021.

Masiyatsva said the Municipality has also reduced water tariffs.

“We have reduced our fixed water charges as follows…high density from 10kl to 5kl, medium density from 20kl to 10kl, low density from 30kl to 15kl, Chitoto from 10kl to 5kl, flats from 10kl to 5kl.

“This is until the situation of water improves,” Masiyatsva said.

He said his council has resolved to reverse water which was overcharged to all rate payers amounting to $2 815 462,25 from the period December 2020 to March 2021.

Masiyatsva said his municipality also resolved to do a pilot project of 10 000 prepaid water meters to all residents to be done in batches.

In another development, council also resolved to remove public lighting tariffs from all areas which are not receiving lighting.

The areas are Millennium Park, Engelbretch, Rutendo infill, Torwood Garikai, Torwood West, Rutendo extension and Simbi Park.