Redcliff to boost its fire and emergency department

By Staff Reporter

Redcliff Municipality is set to boost its fire department with adequate manpower and equipment following two devastating fire incidents that left the department exposed.

Speaking during a recent full council meeting, Redcliff Mayor Clayton Masiyatsva, said recruitment of fire fighters as well as procurement of tools were long overdue.

The town’s fire department has come under the spotlight following two major fire incidents that left property damaged.

In the first incident, the efficiency of the fire tender was called to question after failing to extinguish a raging fire at a house in Rutendo,

with the latest being at Redcliff’s Whitehouse Villaguest House.

“Contrary to reports the fire tender had enough water to extinguish the fire at the Villa, we had to call in Kwekwe and Zimasco to boost us as our driver was getting overwhelmed. I need to commend the driver as he diligently executed his duties, although he was alone,” he said.

Masiyatsva said there is urgent need to boost the fire department with manpower and equipment.