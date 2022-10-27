Redcliff Town Clerk cheats death in tragic crash returning from ZEC meeting

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Redcliff Town Clerk, Gilson Chakauya, escaped death by a whisker after he was involved in a road traffic accident Monday night.

He was in the company of three other council employees.

Redcliff Mayor, Councillor Clayton Masiyatsva confirmed the tragedy.

“The town clerk was involved in an accident on his way from a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) delimitation meeting held in Gweru.

“He was in the company of three other workers who are conducting the ZEC delimitation process for Redcliff constituency,” he said.

Chakauya said the council boss was in a stable condition.

“We thank God that he is in a stable condition. Our prayers are with him, and his entire family during these trying times. Chakauya and another employee are admitted at a private hospital in Gweru, while two others have been discharged,” said the mayor.

Masiyatsva said the quartet rammed into a stationery vehicle.

“From what we gathered there was a vehicle which had broken down in the middle of the road, in the dark.

“The vehicle had lights switched off and they only realised about the presence of the vehicle when they were close to it,” he said.