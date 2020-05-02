Redcliff turns top diplomat’s clinic into Covid-19 isolation facility

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

Redcliff: Council has turned Bell Medical Centre here into a Covid-19 isolation facility with renovations in place to upgrade the structure to meet the standards of dealing with the pandemic.

The centre, which ceased operations over a decade ago, is believed to be owned by former African Union Representative to the United States Dr Arikana Chihombori.

Chihombori is also Chief Executive Officer and founder of Bell Family Medical Centres in the United States of America.

The former steel works suburb, with a population of over 10 000, did not have a Covid-19 isolation facility.

Redcliff Mayor Clayton Masiyatsva said government has since disbursed $239 000 for the procurement of beds for the facility.

“We have received $239 000 from government which we will use towards procurement of beds to be put at Bell Medical Centre which is one of the identified isolation centres by Redcliff Municipality,” he told NewZimbabwe.com.

Since the closure of Ziscosteel, which sustained livelihoods in the tiny Midlands town, Redcliff has been slowly turning into a ghost town.

Potential suitors who had shown interest to invest in Ziscosteel have been raising hope for the residents but nothing tangible has since materialised.

In a bid to fight Covid-19, companies still operating have been making substantial donations in the form of cash or Covid-19 material through the local authority.

They include Steelmakers, Zimchem, Lamcast and Sheasharm.

Nearby, Kwekwe City recently converted a beerhall in Mbizo into a Covid-19 Isolation facility.