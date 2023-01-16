Redcliff’s George Hill primary school in dire need of toilets; 900 pupils share 14 pit latrines

Spread This News

AN outbreak of waterborne diseases is looming at George Hill Primary school in Redcliff, Kwekwe, where 900 pupils are sharing just 14 pit latrines.

Redcliff Mayor Clayton Masiyatsva said his council will donate building material for construction of a block of toilets to help alleviate the situation.

“When I was assessing the state of schools in our community, I came across disturbing information that there are inadequate toilets at George Hill Primary School, which is a health hazard.

“The 14 pit latrines which all learners, totalling 900, are using are being overwhelmed..

“Infants are sharing ablution facilities with their seniors and that is not an ideal situation. Therefore, school authorities and the area councillor approached us as council on the situation,” he said.

He added, “As a council we are mobilising resources towards the construction of a toilet for Early Childhood Development (ECD) learners and other infants so that they will not continue sharing toilets with their seniors.”

Masiyatsva added that it is not only school facilities that are under strain but the general infrastructure in the area.

Of note is the Ziscosteel owned Torwood stadium which used to host premier league and chamber of mines games but is now in a deplorable state following the closure of the company.

This, he said, led to the death of sport and entertainment in the community.

“Following the closure of Ziscosteel we no longer have sporting activities and entertainment in the community.

“We are losing out on talent in the process. However, despite lack of facilities thereof, we have some of our youngsters excelling in sport.

“For instance, we had two learners at Drake Zisco High who were selected to represent the country in Malawi last year.

“We also have young ladies who excelled in volleyball and came third at the national games. This then shows we have potential in terms of sport, but the closure of Ziscosteel has really been a challenge.”