Regional anti-graft body pushes for probe into Chivayo’s murky US$40 million ZEC deal

By Tapiwa Svondo

The Anti-Corruption Trust of Southern Africa (ACT-SA) is pushing for investigations into allegations of corruption against controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo in a US$40 million elections deal.

This follows reports that Chivayo corruptly acquired a tender from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to supply material for the August 2023 general polls and inflated prices by up to 235%.

A leaked letter of complaint to South African-based company, REN-form, which conducted business with ZEC written by his business partners, Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu over a contractual dispute as well as leaked audios exposed the syndicates’ shenanigans.

Over a fortnight ago the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) said it was keen to question the three Zanu PF businessmen over the deal.

Mabvuku-Tafara legislator and gold baron, Pedzisayi ‘Scott’ Sakupwanya’s company Better Brands Security was used to seal the deal with REN-form of South Africa.

In a statement, ACT-SA called on authorities to urgently investigate the allegations noting the involvement of high-profile individuals making the matter a grave concern.

“The pervasive nature of these allegations, if proven to be true, presents a dire threat to the fabric of our society and our collective efforts to combat corruption.

“The size of the loss suffered, the involvement of high-profile persons and how prices for the supply of electoral material for the 2023 general elections were allegedly inflated to fatten the pockets of the individuals and companies involved is a matter of grave concern.

“In light of the laws, policies, and institutional safeguards that Zimbabwe has adopted to address corruption, it is imperative that the relevant authorities investigate these allegations thoroughly and expeditiously, taking into account the purported involvement of not only Wicknell Chivayo but also any politically exposed person allegedly complicit in his corrupt activities.

“If the evidence confirms these assertions, those implicated must be apprehended and brought to justice, sending a strong message that corruption will not be tolerated in Zimbabwe, regardless of the stature of the perpetrators”, said ACT-SA.

ACT-SA further urged the authorities to seize and forfeit the cars he was dishing out to artists and other officials Zanu PF supporters members by Wicknell Chivayo if proven to be bought using crime proceeds.

“With regards to Wicknell Chivayo and the vehicles that he has donated and other assets he has accumulated, if it can be proven that these assets were purchased using the proceeds of corrupt activities, it would be incumbent upon the state to promptly seize and forfeit these assets.

“Whilst, Chivayo should be subject to ‘forfeit and seize’ proceedings but the others implicated with him should, where warranted, be subjected to ‘unexplained wealth’ proceedings

“Such decisive and transparent action would serve as a powerful deterrent to those who engage in corrupt practices, signalling that the state is willing to pursue and recover assets that are derived from illicit means”, added ACT-SA.