Registrar General Granted $10 000 Bail For Abuse Of Office

By Mary Taruvinga

Registrar General Clemence Masango was Friday granted a $10 000 bail and ordered to report twice at Waterfalls Police Station after he appeared before a Harare magistrate facing charges of flouting tender procedures and abuse of office.

He was arrested Wednesday by officials from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and appeared in court after spending two days in police cells.

The State is also alleging that he illegally took possession of seven other vehicles from the Registry Office and used them for personal use at his residence and farm.

Harare magistrate Bianca Makwande also restricted Masango from travel beyond the 40km radius of Harare, barred him from visiting the Registrar General’s office, ordered him to surrender title deeds for his Borrowdale property and passport.

The matter was remanded to June 4.