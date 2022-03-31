Registration Blitz To Commend April 1

Spread This News

By Mandipa Masenyama

THE civil registry department will commence its national mobile registration exercise Friday, with a target to issue identity documents to prospective new voters eager to participate in the country’s 2023 elections.

This exercise come at a time most new voters were in dire need of IDs, especially in the far flung areas of the country.

In a statement issued Thursday, the civil registry said the registration blitz will end on September 30, 2022.

“The Civil Registry Department wishes to advise the members of the public and all its valued stakeholders that it will be conducting a national mobile registration exercise from the 1st of April 2022 to the 30th of September 2022,” the statement reads.

“This year’s mobile registration exercise comes as a backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic which affected the issuance of civil registration documents. The mobile registration of exercise will provide an opportunity for all citizens to obtain national identity documents which will enable them to register as voters in the upcoming 2023 harmonized general elections,” it reads.

The mobile registration blitz is mainly focusing on the issuance of birth certificates, death certificates and national identity documents.

The civil registry department also stated that the mobile teams will be working from 0700hrs to 1700hrs whereas the static offices will be working from 0700hrs to 1900hrs.

The registry department also pronounced that the blitz will also be carried out even during public holidays.

The registrar’s office has specified dates of where they will be carrying out the registration blitz throughout the month.