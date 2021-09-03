Rehab Of Bulawayo-Maphisa Road Underway

Spread This News











By Mbekezeli Ncube

REHABILITATION of the Bulawayo-Maphisa Road, for decades in a sorry state, is now underway at a cost of $10 million.

The 50km strip between Bulawayo and Maphisa had become a nightmare for motorists and passengers as it was littered with potholes and narrow curves.

Maphisa is a small town located in Matobo district, Matabeleland South province.

However, there are visible signs of upgrading of the road underway with workers from Roads Ministry observed on sight.

The project is being funded under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme project.

The road will be widened into a two-lane road, and visible works like drain and vegetation clearing, shoulder re-gravelling and pothole filling underway.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Matabeleland South provincial road engineer Joseph Makokove said the project was running smoothly and would be completed in three months.

“We are on Phase One and Phase Two of this project and I’m impressed with what is being done so far. Much progress has been done and if all goes well we will be done in three months,” said Makokove.

So far, $10 million has been distributed for Phase One and Phase Two works, however, Makokove said the whole project will cost $400 million.

“Close to $10 million was disbursed for the project so far. However, $400 million was earmarked for widening and upgrading of the road but that money had not been released yet.