Rein in your talkative officials, says Zanu PF to ANC

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

ZANU PF has told South Africa’s governing African National Congress (ANC) to restrain some of its officials from communicating inaccurate information on what the sister parties had agreed during their recent meetings.

At a post politburo media brief Wednesday, acting party spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa described the conduct as undiplomatic.

“The politburo also encourages the ANC to rein in on its errant elements you are communicating unfairly on our nation, contrary to what was agreed and endorsed by the two parties in the communique,” he said.

“…The two revolutionary parties found each other and have agreed to work together to meet more frequently.”

Chinamasa went on to say the said return of the ANC delegates to meet other stakeholders was not agreed during the meeting.

Upon arriving in South Africa, ANC national executive council member and Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said the party leadership would come back to Zimbabwe and meet other stakeholders.

Zulu told the South African media that they would be going back to Zimbabwe, as they did not meet with the rest of Zanu PF members due to time constraints.

“When you go to Zimbabwe and want to meet with other role players, you’re not going to land there for one day and think you’re going to meet everybody,” she said.

“Remember that the opposition party themselves have been split to a number of political parties. You have to be sure that when you go there, you have ample time.

“We have told Zanu PF that what we see and what we hear does not really represent ourselves, including them, from the point of view of what we need to do as governing parties in creating a conducive environment for our people and running our economies to the point where they benefit our people.

“We do have to appreciate the challenges that are in Zimbabwe have a negative impact on South Africa, so we cannot just sit and say that is Zimbabwe and there is nothing we can do about it.”

Chinamasa also said the politburo welcomed solidarity messages from sister revolutionary parties in the region.

“They vowed to stand with us at a time when our detractors and their sympathisers are busy attacking us on the basis of fake news,” he said.