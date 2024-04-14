‘Reject all parties that support Israel genocide,’ Malema tells Muslim voters

Spread This News

By The South African

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, told Muslim voters in Lenasia, South of Johannesburg, to reject all political parties that support Israel.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) which governs the Western Cape has been previously accused of supporting Israel in the Middle East conflict. An allegation the party denies.

SABC News reported that Malema was addressing community members as part of his Town Hall meetings following the launch of the EFF manifesto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban in February.

“These meetings are an essential because they offer members of the community a platform to raise concerns and suggestions to the leadership of the EFF,” said Malema on a social media post.

The EFF Commander in Chief (CIC) said their number one priority, if voted into power after the May 29 polls, would be to shut down the Israeli embassy in South Africa.

‘NO MUSLIM SHOULD VOTE FOR PARTY THAT SUPPORTS GENOCIDE’

Malema said no right-thinking Muslim should vote for all those who support the genocide in Palestine.

Last October, Malema lead a march to the Israeli Embassy in solidarity with the people of Palestine. The EFF questioned why South Africa had economic ties with Israel when thousands of Palestinian women and children were killed daily in the conflict.