Rejuvenated Nakamba Suffers Injury Blow

ZIMBABWE international Marvelous Nakamba is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining a knee injury in Aston Villa’s 1-0 defeat against Liverpool in an English Premier League game at the weekend.

Nakamba, who has rediscovered his best form under new Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard, has been ruled on of Tuesday’s Premier League match against Norwich at Carrow Road.

Gerrard revealed that the 27-year-old Zimbabwean star will see a specialist for a further examination on the extent of the injury amid fears that he could be ruled out for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals set for Cameroon next month.

The Villa boss said of the Zimbabwe international’s injury: “Yes (he’s out) unfortunately. He received an injury in the game against Liverpool and we sent him for an MRI scan which has come back and it’s not good news so the idea is to send him to a specialist on Tuesday. We’ll know more in terms of the damage in terms of what we need to do moving forward.”

The injury comes as a major blow for Nakamba who has been enjoying the best form of his professional football career since Gerrard’s appointment as the Villa manager following the sacking of Dean Smith.

It’s also a major blow for Zimbabwe, as he is an integral member of the Warriors squad ahead of the Afcon tournament.

Zimbabwe, who are expected to name their provisional squad this week are already without the services of several key players due to varying reasons.

The duo of France-based utility player Marshall Munetsi and England-based defender Brendan Galloway have been already ruled out of action for several months due to long term injuries.

The Warriors will also be without experienced defender Tendayi Darikwa, who cited family, reasons for his unavailability for selection although it has been reported that he fell out with the current coach Norman Mapeza.

Warriors poster boy Khama Billiat, who has been an integral member of the Warriors in recent years announced his retirement from international football in November, just over a month before the start of the tournament.