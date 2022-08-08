Rejuvenated Pfumbidzai optimistic of his footballing future

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

WHEN Ronald Pfumbidzai left South African club Royal AM, many wrote him off with the spectre he would track back his footsteps to Zimbabwe.

The footballer was an integral part of Bloemfontein Celtic, before it plunged into financial crisis resulting in its sale to Shauwn ‘MaMkhize’ Mkhize and subsequently renamed to Royal AM.

Suffering a nagging injury, Pfumbidzai’s soccer career was under threat, finding himself on the sidelines of the Durban based Club.

Last year, he was offloaded by Royal AM as competition heightened and the number players at the club increased.

The Warriors player settled for Chippa United early this year, and was afforded another lease of life in the South Africa topflight league.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com from his base in South Africa, Pfumbidzai said his journey to recovery and playing again in the elite league has been tough for him.

“About injury, for now I am okay. It was a tough journey because after operation I did not do rehabilitation because of COVID-19. It was tough as I was doing rehabilitation alone at home. Everything did not go according to plan, I did not do proper rehabilitation,” said Pfumbidzai.

“When I left Royal AM, it was not because I did not play. There were circumstances, I was injured when the team had been sold to Royal AM. Players were then registered during my injury, besides, there were too players there. By the time I recovered, it was towards November and there was no way I was going to play.

The left back defender has put his troubles behind him.

As fate would have it for the rejuvenated footballer, he scored in the opening league encounter against SuperSport United, last Sunday.

Pfumbidzai said he was looking forward to a fruitful season under the tutelage of Mzansi’s legend, Daine Klate.

“So far, so good here at Chippa. I cannot complain much because the most important thing is to work hard.”

“About scoring on Sunday, it had been long without scoring. I am happy and it was a confident booster for me. I will take it from that particular game going forward to help me with my confidence,” he said.