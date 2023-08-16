Relief for Chinhoyi residents as hotspot of murders, muggings gets street lights 

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

RESIDENTS of Chinhoyi’s Hunyani suburb have heaved a sigh of relief following the installation of three streetlights along “the road of death” where many recent murders and muggings have been recorded.

The stretch of road linking Gadzema Main Rank and Hunyani suburb commonly known as “PaChafa” has become dangerous at night with the council dragging its feet to put tower lights to illuminate the area, which hosts criminals waylaying unsuspecting night crawlers.

In June this year, the Chinhoyi community was left shaken after the lifeless body of 40-year-old Munyaradzi Mahwine was discovered with stab wounds following an attack by robbers around the area.

Ever since the incident, calls have grown louder for Chinhoyi Municipality to prioritise street lighting to curb the prevalence of killings and assaults.

Aspiring Chinhoyi Ward 4 Councillor, Archibald Nyazamba has taken heed of pleas by Hunyani, Federation and Brundish dwellers, who use the road and put three solar-powered street lights to increase the safety and security of residents.

Nyazamba is running as an independent candidate following dejection from a flawed Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) selection process.

“We are most grateful to Nyazamba for noticing that without lighting people would continue to perish around that area, the gesture to install lights was very commendable,” said Victor Manjoro of Hunyani Infill.

Another delighted resident, Hilda Musendami said the move to light up the murder hotspot was long overdue.

“People might want to politicise this long overdue development, but we as residents of Hunyani are most indebted to Mr Nyazamba for being thoughtful of the security and safety of mostly women who are vendors around that area as well as the general public,” said Musendami.

“Lighting up the area has been on cards for far too long as we continued to lose lives unnecessarily because the place was too dark. The development comes during electioneering but those affected see beyond this campaign period.”

The three solar-powered street lights are expected to go a long way in curbing crime.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com, Nyazamba said,”I am running for Ward 4 councillor, and l need to show the electorate that l am a pragmatic and practical person. Even the Bible says words without deeds are dead, people need to experience the development that we politicians preach every day.

“People were being murdered while lucky ones survived with injuries after encountering armed robbers at that dark spot which council had failed for years to light up. Therefore, l took it upon myself to bring light and prevent further murders in our neighbourhood.”

Nyazamba takes on incumbent Zanu PF councillor, Ignatius Zvigadza, and CCC’s Brighton Mhizha in the race for Chinhoyi Ward 4 polls slated for August 23.