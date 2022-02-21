Relief For Mpofu As Bosso Finally Win

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS eased some pressure off head coach Mandla Mpofu after picking up their first league win of the season on their fourth attempt following a 2-0 win against WhaWha in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Alarm bells were beginning to ring loud in the Bosso camp after the Bulawayo giants lost two games and drew one in their first three games of the campaign before the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) break.

Under pressure to finally end their winless run, Highlanders got off to the perfect start when Nqobizitha Masuku broke the deadlock with a well-taken free kick from just outside the box in the third minute.

Masuku came back to haunt the Premiership new boys in the 32nd minute with another brilliant free kick from outside the penalty area to double Bosso’s lead.

It was all Bosso for the rest of the contest as WhaWha struggled to create any decent scoring opportunities. In fact, the prison wardens didn’t manage a shot on target during the entire match.

The win lifts Highlanders outside the relegation zone to 11th position on four points from as many matches while WhaWha remained winless and second from bottom on the log with two points.

In another Premier Soccer League matches played on Sunday, Herentals pulled off the shock of the weekend after beating Manica Diamonds 2-1 at the National Sports Stadium to end the latter’s unbeaten start to the season.

Army side Cranborne Bullets will have to wait longer before registering their first win of the season after a goalless draw against ZPC Kariba Baobab while there was also a goalless draw between Triangle and Harare City at Gibbo

Tenax picked up their first win of the campaign with a 2-0 win over Bulawayo City 2-0 at Sakubva Stadium.

