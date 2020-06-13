Relief for provisional drivers’ licence holders

Spread This News











By Mbekezeli Ncube

PROVISIONAL driver’s licence holders are set to get more months on top of the one-year period the document is valid to compensate for the time they could not utilise during almost three months of the country’s lockdown against coronavirus.

This was confirmed Friday by Transport Minister Biggie Joel Matiza in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com.

Provisional licences are given one-year lifespans from their dates of issue.

But following the country’s lockdown which started March, a lot of time has been lost with the Vehicle Central Department closed.

Government has maintained a phased approach to the reopening of the country with VID still to open.

However, some companies especially non-governmental, including driving schools have resumed services.

Since the lockdown at the end of March, thousands of learners’ licences have expired countrywide.

Provisional licence holders affected by the situation were worried about the period that has been eroded by the country’s lockdown.

Matiza said VID will give licence holders a grace period equal to the departments’ time out of office.

“People should not worry about their expired learners’ licences because the Vehicle Inspection Department will resume its services soon and they will be able to get their licences.

“Those whom their licences expired during the lockdown period when the VID was out of office will be given a grace period of as many months as the lockdown took,” said Matiza.