Rema’s Calm Down makes Afrobeats history in the US

BBC

Rema’s Calm Down cannot stop making music history – the latest accolade for the hit by the 24-year-old Nigerian star is that it now the most-streamed Afrobeats song in the US.

It has become “the first Afrobeats song in history to earn over one billion on-demand streams in the US”, the music monitoring platform Chart Data has said on X.

Last year, Chart Data had already described the track as the “most successful African song of all time”.

Billboard magazine music analysts put its success down to its “melancholy slow jam with a subtle hypnotic draw”.