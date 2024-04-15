Remitly partners ZimAchievers UK as 2024 Nominees announced. 

Spread This News

By Own Correspondent

Global remittance giant Remitly has been confirmed as the headline partner for the forthcoming 2024 Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) UK Edition set for 11 May in Birmingham.

Remitly is an online remittance service company that offers international money transfers to over 150 countries. It was founded in 2011 by Matthew Oppenheimer, Josh Hug, and Shivaas Gulati and became publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange in September 2021.

“We are delighted to partner with Remitly on this incredible journey of celebrating high excellence in our communities worldwide. Thank you Remitly for coming on board with us ” said ZAA founder Conrad Mwanza.

“Our visions are aligned as we both aim to empower through amplifying success stories and creating platforms that encourage international collaboration and uplifting the hopes of our people.”

With Remitly you can send money directly into your recipient’s EcoCash wallet! They can also collect money at any Mukuru, ZB Bank, or First Capital Bank branch in Zimbabwe OR you can do a direct deposit into ZB Bank or First Capital Bank!

If you send over £100 you’ll get £10 off your 1st transfer with Remitly. Just use promo code: CMG10OFF. https://www.remitly.com/us/en/zimbabwe

He expressed gratitude to other sponsors for the annual prestigious event who include Care Quality Support , Diaspora Insurance, Seeff Properties Zimbabwe, Ecocash and Tengai Online.

Mwanza revealed that in recognition of the huge impact Zimbabweans are having in the health sector in the United Kingdom, the ZAA has added this category to this years’ awards ceremony.

“We have seen a huge surge of health care businesses by successful Zimbabwean entrepreneurs in the UK and as the ZAA, we have seen it right to have a separate category acknowledging the efforts of Zimbabweans in the sector. This category is sponsored by Ultra Med Health Care,” Mwanza said.

Zimachievers will be celebrating their 13th anniversary in the UK which is their flagship edition.

Founded in 2010 to honour, recognise and celebrate Zimbabwean changemakers around the world, the movement has grown to create a network across all the continents.

Achievers from fields of academia, sport, media, arts & entertainment, business as well as science and innovation will be awarded for their positive impact in their various fields.

The awards and Independence dinner gala will be held on 11 May at the Birmingham Conference and Events Centre.

The 2024 UK Nominees are:

Health and Social Care Awards Sponsored by Care Quality Support part of Ultra Health solutions



Female Health Care Entrepreneur

Nqobile MPUNZI

Sharon Odongo

Busie Msipa

Hilda Chehore

Moira Pratt-Bennett

Shelter Gore Webb

Theresa Sande-Daniel



Male Health Care Entreprenuer

Tarisai Kadungure

Max Ndongwe

Atherton Tiripano Mutombwera

Nkululeko Mlotshwa

Health Care Business – Agency

A to Z healtcare services Ltd

PB Moinville Care

Goodnews For Life- Domiciliary Care Agency

Caring Hearts and Hands Ltd-Domiciliary Care.

Conerstorne Authetic Care

Legend Integrated care and health



Health Care Business – Supported Living

Chilton Support and Housing Limited

Care for me housing and support services

Cheery Blossom Supported Living Ltd

Pathways of Hope

Better Families Social Work Services Ltd

Golden Care Group Ltd

Overall Social Worker Award 2024

Tambudzai Mutisi

Tarisai Kadungure

Ignatious Mwariwangu

Virginia Mpofu

Chenai Machinjike



Overall Social worker Team leader Award 2024

Ignatious Mwariwangu

Tambudzai Mutisi

Thando Mguni

Tarisai Kadungure

Samkhele Mpofu

Business and Professional Awards sponsored by EcoCash Zimbabwe

Male Entrepreneur

Farai Mutswunguma

Blessed Kapesa

Atherton Tiripano Mutombwera

Tapiwa Admire Kundoro

Female Entrepreneur

Quinn Sowa

Dillys Nyaradzai WRIGHT

Kerryn Rutendo Zendera

Shine Ndebele

Tafadzwa Chinembiri

Korrine Sky

Fiona Radiebee

Business of the Year

Vaka Ltd

Legend Integrated care and health

Shenoz Properties Ltd

Ruka Hair

Sasha Jameson Interior Design

World Cargo

Innovator of the Year

Caroline Caz Gundu

Quinn Sowa

Prisca Chireka

Varaidzo Tendai MOYO

Atherton Tiripano Mutombwera

Professional Of the Year

Taku Parvin

Calvin Mpofu

Kuda Kagogoda

Jay Dungeni

Rufaro Chiriseri



Young Achiever of the Year

Yung T S aka Zim Child

Kupakwashe Manyere

Mudiwa Jani

Alpha Makwara



People’s Choice Awards (sponsored by Tengai Online)

People’s Choice Award

King Kandoro

Shine Ndebele

Kupakwashe Manyere

Mos Groove

DJ Fistoz

Chef Genius

Munashe Chirisa

Female Personality of the Year

Noma Noms

The Nel Twins

Maxine Booth

Ruth Dhliwayo

Kerryn Zendera

Tafadzwa Chinembiri

Male Personality of the Year

Stunner

Tytan

Stewart Nyamayaro

Craig Mr Rocca

Comic Pstor

Kupakwashe Manyere



Influencer of the Year

Takunda Mashoko

Comic Pastor

Stunner

Kupakwashe Manyere

Shoomirai

Nubian Tapiwa

Ruth Kudzai

Zim Based Influencer of the Year

Mama Vee

Comic Elder

Desmond Maringwa

Shoomirai

Entertainment Awards (sponsored by Diaspora Meds)

Outstanding Achievement in Fashion

Craig Mr Rocca

Eglet Mtengwa Nyabvure

Lorraine G

Taberth

Yvonne Yvette

Breakthrough Newcomer of the Year

Kupakwashe Matunge

Dylan Sibanda

Mudiwa Jani

Mos Groove

Fabulous Travellers

Outstanding Achievement in Music – Male

Kazz Khalif

Cakes Tha Vibe

S Bolo

Kyng



Outstanding Achievement in Music – Female

Delee Dube

Rachel Chinouriri

Shingai Shoniwa

Tsungai Tsikirai



DJ of the Year

Nkosana Ncube – djfistoz uk

DJ Bruckout

DJ Stixx

DJ Charlie

P Montana



Sports Personality of the Year

Trey Nyoni

Nakamba

Joseph Madyembwa

Community Awards (Sponsored by Seeff Properties Zimbabwe)

Community Champion

Hazel Jones Jeranji

Sylvia Sanyanga

Rumbi Makoyi

Rufaro Chiriseri

Yvonne Yvette

Korrine Sky

Community Organisation

Kuchengetana Trust

Team Zimbabwe UK

Mufakose Diaspora

PORA

Makomborero

Tariro UK

Cultural Ambassador

Gabriel ‘Sekuru’ Makamanzi

Zim Men Association

Fabulours Travellers

Cooking With Celebrity Chef

Tsungai Tsikirai

Sekuru Africa

Event of the Year

Zimfest

Sama Festival

Ladies of Ireland

Zimlinkup

Zim Independence Weekender



Restaurant of the Year

Luton Restaurant

Afromufasa

ZimBraai

Braai Shack – Milton Keynes