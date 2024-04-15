New Zimbabwe.com

ZAA founder Conrad Mwanza

Remitly partners ZimAchievers UK as 2024 Nominees announced. 

15th April 2024
By Own Correspondent

Global remittance giant Remitly has been confirmed as the headline partner for the forthcoming 2024 Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) UK Edition set for 11 May in Birmingham.

Remitly is an online remittance service company that offers international money transfers to over 150 countries. It was founded in 2011 by Matthew Oppenheimer, Josh Hug, and Shivaas Gulati and became publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange in September 2021.

“We are delighted to partner with Remitly on this incredible journey of celebrating high excellence in our communities worldwide. Thank you Remitly for coming on board with  us ” said ZAA founder Conrad Mwanza.

“Our visions are aligned as we both aim to empower through amplifying success stories and creating platforms that encourage international collaboration and uplifting the hopes of our people.”

With Remitly you can send money directly into your recipient’s EcoCash wallet! They can also collect money at any Mukuru, ZB Bank, or First Capital Bank branch in Zimbabwe OR you can do a direct deposit into ZB Bank or First Capital Bank!

If you send over £100 you’ll get £10 off your 1st transfer with Remitly. Just use promo code: CMG10OFF. https://www.remitly.com/us/en/zimbabwe

He expressed gratitude to other sponsors for the annual prestigious event who include Care Quality Support , Diaspora Insurance, Seeff Properties Zimbabwe, Ecocash and Tengai Online.

Mwanza  revealed that  in recognition of the huge impact Zimbabweans  are having in the health sector in the  United Kingdom, the ZAA has added this category to this years’  awards ceremony.

“We have seen a  huge surge of health care businesses by  successful Zimbabwean entrepreneurs   in the UK and  as the ZAA, we  have seen it right to have a separate  category acknowledging the efforts of Zimbabweans in the sector. This category is sponsored by Ultra Med Health Care,” Mwanza said.

Zimachievers will be celebrating their 13th anniversary in the UK which is their flagship edition.

Founded in 2010 to honour, recognise and celebrate Zimbabwean changemakers around the world, the movement has grown to create a network across all the continents.

Achievers from fields of academia, sport, media, arts & entertainment, business as well as science and innovation will be awarded for their positive impact in their various fields.

The awards and Independence dinner gala will be held on 11 May at the Birmingham Conference and Events Centre.

The 2024 UK Nominees are:

Health and Social Care Awards Sponsored by Care Quality Support part of Ultra Health solutions

Female Health Care Entrepreneur

Nqobile MPUNZI
Sharon Odongo
Busie Msipa
Hilda Chehore
Moira Pratt-Bennett
Shelter Gore Webb
Theresa Sande-Daniel

Male Health Care Entreprenuer

Tarisai Kadungure
Max Ndongwe
Atherton Tiripano Mutombwera
Nkululeko Mlotshwa

Health Care Business – Agency

A to Z healtcare services Ltd
PB Moinville Care
Goodnews For Life- Domiciliary Care Agency
Caring Hearts and Hands Ltd-Domiciliary Care.
Conerstorne Authetic Care
Legend Integrated care and health


Health Care Business – Supported Living

Chilton Support and Housing Limited
Care for me housing and support services
Cheery Blossom Supported Living Ltd
Pathways of Hope
Better Families Social Work Services Ltd
Golden Care Group Ltd

Overall Social Worker Award 2024

Tambudzai Mutisi
Tarisai Kadungure
Ignatious Mwariwangu
Virginia Mpofu
Chenai Machinjike

Overall Social worker Team leader Award 2024

Ignatious Mwariwangu
Tambudzai Mutisi
Thando Mguni
Tarisai Kadungure
Samkhele Mpofu

Business and Professional Awards sponsored by EcoCash Zimbabwe

Male Entrepreneur

Farai Mutswunguma
Blessed Kapesa
Atherton Tiripano Mutombwera
Tapiwa Admire Kundoro

Female Entrepreneur

Quinn Sowa
Dillys Nyaradzai WRIGHT
Kerryn Rutendo Zendera
Shine Ndebele
Tafadzwa Chinembiri
Korrine Sky
Fiona Radiebee

Business of the Year

Vaka Ltd
Legend Integrated care and health
Shenoz Properties Ltd
Ruka Hair
Sasha Jameson Interior Design
World Cargo

Innovator of the Year

Caroline Caz Gundu
Quinn Sowa
Prisca Chireka
Varaidzo Tendai MOYO
Atherton Tiripano Mutombwera

Professional Of the Year

Taku Parvin
Calvin Mpofu
Kuda Kagogoda
Jay Dungeni
Rufaro Chiriseri

Young Achiever of the Year

Yung T S aka Zim Child
Kupakwashe Manyere
Mudiwa Jani
Alpha Makwara

People’s Choice Awards (sponsored by Tengai Online)

People’s Choice Award

King Kandoro
Shine Ndebele
Kupakwashe Manyere
Mos Groove
DJ Fistoz
Chef Genius
Munashe Chirisa

Female Personality of the Year

Noma Noms
The Nel Twins
Maxine Booth
Ruth Dhliwayo
Kerryn Zendera
Tafadzwa Chinembiri

Male Personality of the Year

Stunner
Tytan
Stewart Nyamayaro
Craig Mr Rocca
Comic Pstor
Kupakwashe Manyere

Influencer of the Year

Takunda Mashoko
Comic Pastor
Stunner
Kupakwashe Manyere
Shoomirai
Nubian Tapiwa
Ruth Kudzai

Zim Based Influencer of the Year

Mama Vee
Comic Elder
Desmond Maringwa
Shoomirai

Entertainment Awards (sponsored by Diaspora Meds)

Outstanding Achievement in Fashion

Craig Mr Rocca
Eglet Mtengwa Nyabvure
Lorraine G
Taberth
Yvonne Yvette

Breakthrough Newcomer of the Year

Kupakwashe Matunge
Dylan Sibanda
Mudiwa Jani
Mos Groove
Fabulous Travellers

Outstanding Achievement in Music – Male

Kazz Khalif
Cakes Tha Vibe
S Bolo
Kyng

Outstanding Achievement in Music – Female

Delee Dube
Rachel Chinouriri
Shingai Shoniwa
Tsungai Tsikirai

DJ of the Year

Nkosana Ncube – djfistoz uk
DJ Bruckout
DJ Stixx
DJ Charlie
P Montana

Sports Personality of the Year

Trey Nyoni
Nakamba
Joseph Madyembwa

Community Awards (Sponsored by Seeff Properties Zimbabwe)

Community Champion

Hazel Jones Jeranji
Sylvia Sanyanga
Rumbi Makoyi
Rufaro Chiriseri
Yvonne Yvette
Korrine Sky

Community Organisation

Kuchengetana Trust
Team Zimbabwe UK
Mufakose Diaspora
PORA
Makomborero
Tariro UK

Cultural Ambassador

Gabriel ‘Sekuru’ Makamanzi
Zim Men Association
Fabulours Travellers
Cooking With Celebrity Chef
Tsungai Tsikirai
Sekuru Africa

Event of the Year

Zimfest
Sama Festival
Ladies of Ireland
Zimlinkup
Zim Independence Weekender

Restaurant of the Year

Luton Restaurant
Afromufasa
ZimBraai
Braai Shack – Milton Keynes

