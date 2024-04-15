Remitly partners ZimAchievers UK as 2024 Nominees announced. 

By Own Correspondent
Global remittance giant Remitly has been confirmed as the headline partner for the forthcoming 2024 Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) UK Edition set for 11 May in Birmingham.
Remitly is an online remittance service company that offers international money transfers to over 150 countries. It was founded in 2011 by Matthew Oppenheimer, Josh Hug, and Shivaas Gulati and became publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange in September 2021.
“We are delighted to partner with Remitly on this incredible journey of celebrating high excellence in our communities worldwide. Thank you Remitly for coming on board with us ” said ZAA founder Conrad Mwanza.
“Our visions are aligned as we both aim to empower through amplifying success stories and creating platforms that encourage international collaboration and uplifting the hopes of our people.”
With Remitly you can send money directly into your recipient’s EcoCash wallet! They can also collect money at any Mukuru, ZB Bank, or First Capital Bank branch in Zimbabwe OR you can do a direct deposit into ZB Bank or First Capital Bank!
If you send over £100 you’ll get £10 off your 1st transfer with Remitly. Just use promo code: CMG10OFF. https://www.remitly.com/us/en/zimbabwe
He expressed gratitude to other sponsors for the annual prestigious event who include Care Quality Support , Diaspora Insurance, Seeff Properties Zimbabwe, Ecocash and Tengai Online.
Mwanza revealed that in recognition of the huge impact Zimbabweans are having in the health sector in the United Kingdom, the ZAA has added this category to this years’ awards ceremony.
“We have seen a huge surge of health care businesses by successful Zimbabwean entrepreneurs in the UK and as the ZAA, we have seen it right to have a separate category acknowledging the efforts of Zimbabweans in the sector. This category is sponsored by Ultra Med Health Care,” Mwanza said.
Zimachievers will be celebrating their 13th anniversary in the UK which is their flagship edition.
Founded in 2010 to honour, recognise and celebrate Zimbabwean changemakers around the world, the movement has grown to create a network across all the continents.
Achievers from fields of academia, sport, media, arts & entertainment, business as well as science and innovation will be awarded for their positive impact in their various fields.
The awards and Independence dinner gala will be held on 11 May at the Birmingham Conference and Events Centre.
The 2024 UK Nominees are:
Health and Social Care Awards Sponsored by Care Quality Support part of Ultra Health solutions
Female Health Care Entrepreneur
Nqobile MPUNZI
Sharon Odongo
Busie Msipa
Hilda Chehore
Moira Pratt-Bennett
Shelter Gore Webb
Theresa Sande-Daniel
Male Health Care Entreprenuer
Tarisai Kadungure
Max Ndongwe
Atherton Tiripano Mutombwera
Nkululeko Mlotshwa
Health Care Business – Agency
A to Z healtcare services Ltd
PB Moinville Care
Goodnews For Life- Domiciliary Care Agency
Caring Hearts and Hands Ltd-Domiciliary Care.
Conerstorne Authetic Care
Legend Integrated care and health
Health Care Business – Supported Living
Chilton Support and Housing Limited
Care for me housing and support services
Cheery Blossom Supported Living Ltd
Pathways of Hope
Better Families Social Work Services Ltd
Golden Care Group Ltd
Overall Social Worker Award 2024
Tambudzai Mutisi
Tarisai Kadungure
Ignatious Mwariwangu
Virginia Mpofu
Chenai Machinjike
Overall Social worker Team leader Award 2024
Ignatious Mwariwangu
Tambudzai Mutisi
Thando Mguni
Tarisai Kadungure
Samkhele Mpofu
Business and Professional Awards sponsored by EcoCash Zimbabwe
Male Entrepreneur
Farai Mutswunguma
Blessed Kapesa
Atherton Tiripano Mutombwera
Tapiwa Admire Kundoro
Female Entrepreneur
Quinn Sowa
Dillys Nyaradzai WRIGHT
Kerryn Rutendo Zendera
Shine Ndebele
Tafadzwa Chinembiri
Korrine Sky
Fiona Radiebee
Business of the Year
Vaka Ltd
Legend Integrated care and health
Shenoz Properties Ltd
Ruka Hair
Sasha Jameson Interior Design
World Cargo
Innovator of the Year
Caroline Caz Gundu
Quinn Sowa
Prisca Chireka
Varaidzo Tendai MOYO
Atherton Tiripano Mutombwera
Professional Of the Year
Taku Parvin
Calvin Mpofu
Kuda Kagogoda
Jay Dungeni
Rufaro Chiriseri
Young Achiever of the Year
Yung T S aka Zim Child
Kupakwashe Manyere
Mudiwa Jani
Alpha Makwara
People’s Choice Awards (sponsored by Tengai Online)
People’s Choice Award
King Kandoro
Shine Ndebele
Kupakwashe Manyere
Mos Groove
DJ Fistoz
Chef Genius
Munashe Chirisa
Female Personality of the Year
Noma Noms
The Nel Twins
Maxine Booth
Ruth Dhliwayo
Kerryn Zendera
Tafadzwa Chinembiri
Male Personality of the Year
Stunner
Tytan
Stewart Nyamayaro
Craig Mr Rocca
Comic Pstor
Kupakwashe Manyere
Influencer of the Year
Takunda Mashoko
Comic Pastor
Stunner
Kupakwashe Manyere
Shoomirai
Nubian Tapiwa
Ruth Kudzai
Zim Based Influencer of the Year
Mama Vee
Comic Elder
Desmond Maringwa
Shoomirai
Entertainment Awards (sponsored by Diaspora Meds)
Outstanding Achievement in Fashion
Craig Mr Rocca
Eglet Mtengwa Nyabvure
Lorraine G
Taberth
Yvonne Yvette
Breakthrough Newcomer of the Year
Kupakwashe Matunge
Dylan Sibanda
Mudiwa Jani
Mos Groove
Fabulous Travellers
Outstanding Achievement in Music – Male
Kazz Khalif
Cakes Tha Vibe
S Bolo
Kyng
Outstanding Achievement in Music – Female
Delee Dube
Rachel Chinouriri
Shingai Shoniwa
Tsungai Tsikirai
DJ of the Year
Nkosana Ncube – djfistoz uk
DJ Bruckout
DJ Stixx
DJ Charlie
P Montana
Sports Personality of the Year
Trey Nyoni
Nakamba
Joseph Madyembwa
Community Awards (Sponsored by Seeff Properties Zimbabwe)
Community Champion
Hazel Jones Jeranji
Sylvia Sanyanga
Rumbi Makoyi
Rufaro Chiriseri
Yvonne Yvette
Korrine Sky
Community Organisation
Kuchengetana Trust
Team Zimbabwe UK
Mufakose Diaspora
PORA
Makomborero
Tariro UK
Cultural Ambassador
Gabriel ‘Sekuru’ Makamanzi
Zim Men Association
Fabulours Travellers
Cooking With Celebrity Chef
Tsungai Tsikirai
Sekuru Africa
Event of the Year
Zimfest
Sama Festival
Ladies of Ireland
Zimlinkup
Zim Independence Weekender
Restaurant of the Year
Luton Restaurant
Afromufasa
ZimBraai
Braai Shack – Milton Keynes