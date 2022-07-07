Remote Gutu school gets modern library thanks to Diasporan alumni; official openings for Friday

Spread This News

By Reason Razao

In the words of John F Kennedy, ‘Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country’.

The above proclamation was made by the former American president as part of his triumphant election speech. It was a clarion call that challenged everyone to contribute to the public good.

In every progressive state and society, every individual has a role to play in an intertwined complex that seeks to improve the state of humanity, and in a country, this is termed patriotism.

The will, need and desire to love one’s country unconditionally, in many cases, enables one to find it necessary to give back to the place that birthed them and is therefore responsible for what they become in life.

Such a drive to impact the lives of fellow countrymen was one of the contributing factors that compelled diasporian, Jeff Madzingo, to construct and donate a state-of-the-art library to Mukoko Primary School in Gutu.

Madzingo, now founder and CEO of a UK based insurance company, Diaspora Insurance completed his primary education at Mukoko Primary School in the 1970s.

Through the Diaspora Insurance Company and, in part, corporate social responsibility, he saw the need to create a conducive studying environment for pupils in the rural area.

Located 229 kilometres from Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, Gutu is a small town situated in the southern part of the country and is home to Mukoko, one of the nation’s most isolated schools.

The school has been in existence for over five decades. With over one hundred pupils, the infrastructure, just like the roads that lead to the learning institution, are in a dilapidated state owing to its remote location.

Through a benevolent gesture by its alumni, Mukoko Primary School is set to receive its first ever library.

Life is not easy for children in remote areas; large portions of rural students deal with lack of access to adequate reading materials.

More often, these students lack life experiences that other students may have because of the typical isolated nature of their families and communities.

However, Madzingo plans to address the plight of these students, including the need for access to equal early reading opportunities through the construction and establishment of a library, equipped with books, computers, electricity, chairs, and desks.

He said: “This poor village school gave me wings not only to fly out of the village, but I believe to also fly back with renewed determination to change the fate of the underprivileged.

“Over the years, in terms of infrastructure – outdated classroom blocks, not-fit-for-purpose teachers’ houses, no running water, no electricity, noisy classrooms with zinc roofing and no ceilings, stinky pit latrine toilets etc nothing had changed.

“A visit to the classrooms always makes me cry; no furniture, no books, worn out chalkboards; not to talk of computers and projectors. Nothing was different from the 1970s and mid-1980s when I was still at the school.

“As an alumni of this poor village school, I believed I could change the narrative by building this library.”

The school library, whose name will be unveiled at the opening ceremony on Friday, will create a neat and friendly studying environment where disadvantaged rural students access modern facilities as they take charge of their future.

Madzingo added that the Mukoko School library donation is not affiliated to any political party and hopes its opening ceremony will be treated as such.

“From inception, the position was that the project is apolitical and, during the launch, there will be no party regalia, slogans or party colours.”

Completion of the information centre now requires computers, desks and chairs, a solar system to provide lighting and powering up of ICT devices and a borehole for constant supply of water.

One of the local parents, Alice Mazvihwa, whose five-year-old child attends Mukoko Primary School, said the library will afford her young child and peers an opportunity to access quality education.

“We are grateful that the school will now have a library, where my son will soon be starting his primary education. The library will benefit him and other children in the community,” she said.

When asked what more could be done to empower children from the rural areas to access better learning facilities, particularly those at Mukoko Primary, Mazvihwa indicated the need of setting up a solar system that provides electricity to power up lights and computers at the library.

The problem of digital divide in Zimbabwe has been one of the many challenges that rural students face, with school curricular often involving subjects that deal with information and communication technologies such as computer studies, which in most cases will just be theory.

Zimbabwe has over 5,800 primary schools, according to Zimfact website, a figure that has doubled over the last four decades.

Parents with children who attended Mukoko Primary School said the pupils were facing the same challenges they faced during their tenure at the same learning institution.

Antony Tede, an alumni of Mukoko Primary School, said one of the challenges he faced, along with his peers, was the lack of diverse books.

“During the times we were going to school, there were not so many books to read, we did not have a variety of books at our disposal,” Tede said.

As gateways to knowledge and culture, libraries play a fundamental role in society. The resources and services they offer create opportunities for learning, support literacy and education, and help shape the new ideas and perspectives that are central to a creative and innovative society.