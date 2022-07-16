‘Renagade’ Zanu PF group says ED must go, claims he betrayed Chiwenga as calls grow louder for Kasukuwere’s return

Spread This News

By James Muonwa

A GROUPING of ‘dissident’ Zanu PF members has hit out at President Emmerson Mnangagwa accusing him of reneging on an earlier pact to serve a single presidential term before handing over power.

Speaking in Harare Saturday, controversial former Zanu PF Youth League leader, Jim Kunaka – fronting the outfit calling itself Zanu PF Original – said Mnangagwa was presiding over a faction known as Zanu PF Lacoste, which no longer serves the interests of the revolutionary party founded in 1963.

He said Mnangagwa must not seek a second presidential term following a gentleman’s agreement with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga to pass on the baton after serving one term.

“If they agreed with Gen Constantino Guvheya Chiwenga that he will give him power to lead after five years, what makes him change? He must honour his promise to Chiwenga …There is no need to go for Congress and say ‘2023 ED Pfeee’ for what?” Kunaka said.

Zanu PF Lacoste, Kunaka added, masquerades as online and social media activists under the banner Varakashi, as well as shadowy organisations such as Young Women4ED, Men BelievED, MaHwindi for ED, among others.

Kunaka reaffirmed another ex-Zanu PF youth leader, Godfrey Tsenengamu’s position that exiled former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere must come back and lead Zanu PF.

“Those still in Zanu PF, the home is now there, feel free you are welcome. To Cde Kasukuwere we say please come back home, you are not alone and will never walk alone, come home and lead the people,” said Kunaka.

Speaking to journalists last Wednesday, Tsenengamu said Zanu PF supporters from Kasukuwere’s home province, Mashonaland Central, wanted him to contest the 2023 polls against Mnangagwa.

Tsenengamu, who now fronts the Front for Economic Emancipation (FEEZ) said Kasukuwere and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Nelson Chamisa were the only two people with potential to save Zimbabwe from the current political, social and economic turmoil.

Kasukuwere was part of Zanu’s G40 faction which fled the country at the height of the November 2017 coup that toppled late Robert Mugabe.