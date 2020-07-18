Renaming 10 City Streets After Mnangagwa Kicks Off

Spread This News











By Alois Vinga

THE controversial exercise of renaming streets in major cities and towns after President Emmerson Mnangagwa has started, according to this week’s Government Gazette.

Enterprise Road in Harare, 6th Avenue, and 6th Avenue Extension in Bulawayo have been gazetted to be renamed Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, according to details contained under Statutory Instrument 167 of 2020.

In Mutare, Edgar Peacock Road, and Hughes Street will both also be renamed Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa roads.

According to the Government Gazette; “It is hereby notified that the Minister Local Government (July Moyo) has, in terms of section 4(1) of the Names (Alteration) Act, made the following notice:-

“This notice may be cited as the Names Alteration Amendment Schedule Notice 2020. The Schedule of names is amended in Part VII by the repeal of certain names of roads.”

Other roads that will be renamed in Harare are; Speke Avenue – Agostinho Neto Avenue; Angwa Street – Sir Seretse Khama Street; 3rd Street – Patrice Lumumba Street; 7th, Chancellor and Borrowdale Roads – Liberation Legacy Way; and From Airport to Manyame Air Base- Josiah Tungamirai Drive.

In Bulawayo, the changed streets are; 9th Street to Simon Muzenda Avenue; 12th Avenue – Joseph Msika Avenue; 8th Avenue – Liberation Legacy Avenue; 3rd Avenue – Nelson Ndlovu Avenue; 4th Avenue through to 7th Street up to King George – John Landa Avenue and Colenbrander Avenue – Lookout Masuku Avenue.

In Mutare, Hellet Street was renamed after the late Shuvai Mahofa while Mutare’s First Street will now be known as Maurice Nyagumbo; Aerodrome Road – Kumbirai Kangai Road, and Jelf Road – Edgar Tekere Road.

However, the renaming exercise comes when most of these roads are in poor condition, with potholes.

City councils accuse the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) of failing to remit funds to the municipality for roads maintenance.

Late last year, Zimbabweans reacted with disbelief to news the government had approved plans to rename major roads and buildings after late government ministers and other luminaries, including 10 streets named after Mnangagwa.

Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa streets will also be found in the president’s home town of Kwekwe, Bindura, Gweru, Masvingo, Mutare, Chinhoyi and Chegutu.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi is the chairperson of street names in Cabinet.