Renco Mine Workers Down Tools

By Clayton Shereni, Masvingo Correspondent

THE stand-off between Renco Mine management and its workers seems to be far from over after employees downed tools Friday protesting against suspension of the workers’ committee.

Workers recently staged a sit in at the mine demanding their November salaries and bonuses.

NewZimbabwe.com is reliably informed that management gave suspension letters to over five members of the workers’ committee alleging that they were fueling demonstrations.

However, the workers are backing their representatives and have staged yet another demonstration in solidarity with the suspended committee members.

An employee who spoke to this publication on condition of anonymity said the demonstration was an act of unison with suspended members of the workers’ committee who were dismissed on Thursday.

“The issue behind all this is about late payments and suspension of our workers’ committee which was leading the negotiations when we asked for our salaries. In return, the General Manager fired the committee, and they were served with suspension letters yesterday (December 16), so people are retaliating and calling for their unconditional reinstatement,” the worker said.

Renco Mine general manager, Tsanangurai Dube declined to comment saying: “No comment, thank you,” before terminating the call.

The employees have been embroiled in a tiff with the employer and last month staged another industrial action over delay in payment for their October remuneration.

Of-late some mining companies have been making the headlines for all the wrong reasons including the Shabanie Mashaba Mines (SMM) Holdings that has been evicting former workers from company houses in Mashava.