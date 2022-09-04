Renewed conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region said widening

Spread This News

By Associated Press

Officials in Ethiopia’s restive Tigray region allege that Ethiopian forces have again teamed up with those from neighbouring Eritrea to attack the northern area.

Ethiopia’s government did not comment Thursday after the allegations by the Tigray External Affairs Office and by Tigray forces spokesman Getachew Reda, who said a “massive” offensive had begun in northwestern Tigray.

But the government alleged in turn that Tigray forces’ own fighting had intensified.

Claims by both sides in the renewed conflict are difficult to verify since the Tigray region remains largely cut off from the world and without basic services. The conflict that began in November 2020 had calmed earlier this year but resumed last week after efforts at peace talks failed.

With both sides choosing to fight instead of talk, millions of people in Tigray remain severely deprived of food and other supplies and those in the neighbouring Amhara and Afar regions again fear for their lives.

Ethiopia’s foreign minister and the lead negotiator for the previously planned talks, Demeke Mekonnen, told diplomats in the capital, Addis Ababa, that the government is still open to peace efforts. “But we will take whatever measures are needed to secure the country’s sovereignty,” he said.