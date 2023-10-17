Report uncovers ZEC’s negligence in posting voters’ roll

A voter inspects the roll at night in Glen View during the August general election.

By Reason Razao

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) failed to post the voters’ roll outside polling stations 48 hours before and on polling day, a post-election report by the Election Resource Centre (ERC) has revealed.

The ERC report is based on observations made by 188 observers at polling stations, targeting constituencies with a rural-urban voting demographic.

According to the report, 100% of observers reported that the voters’ roll was not available outside their polling stations 48 hours before polling.

“Following the 2018 Harmonised Election and as part of administrative reforms aimed at improving access to electoral information, the ZEC, began publishing the voters roll outside polling stations 48 hours before polling,” read a post-election report by the Election Resource Centre.

“This was a welcomed reform. On 9 July, 13 August, and again on 19 August, ZEC, through social media, published the intention to post the voters’ roll outside polling stations 48 hours before polling.

“However, ERC observers noted that 100% of observers reported that the voters’ roll was not available outside their polling stations 48 hours before polling.”

“9% of observers reported that the voters’ roll was not available outside polling stations on election day.”

Following the conclusion of the general elections, ZEC came under fire from the opposition and election observers for mishandling the voting processes.

In their post-election preliminary report, the SADC election observer mission said the elections fell short of meeting internationally set standards while highlighting massive irregularities that include poor administration by ZEC.

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change has since called for the disbarment of ZEC saying the body has failed to play a neutral role in monitoring elections.