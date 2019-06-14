Reprieve for ZIFA as High Court rules in its favour

By Mary Taruvinga

HIGH Court Judge, Justice Jesta Charehwa on Friday granted an order barring the garnishing of the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) pending the finalisation of a case before the same court.

ZIFA moved quickly to stop the siphoning of its money after a cheeky “creditor” approached the soccer governing body’s bankers and sought to have the association’s funds frozen.

It is believed that the creditor represents Daisy Lodge Pvt Ltd at which ZIFA used to house the Warriors ahead of international engagements before Prophetic Healing and Deliverance leader Walter Magaya came to their rescue.

ZIFA is said to have settled the debt in local currency but the creditor is demanding to be paid in US dollars.

On Friday, ZIFA filed an urgent chamber application with the High Court indicating that removal or transfer of its money from Ecobank was due to be effected on the same day, hence the need for urgent intervention.

Justice Charewa upheld ZIFA’s request saying attachment of the bank account can only be effected after court’s determination on a case.

“Pending the court’s determination in the case HC 725/19, the second respondent (Ecobank) be and is hereby ordered to ensure that a minimum total amount of US$100 000 is held in the applicant (ZIFA)’s attached accounts which are held with the second respondent,” the Judge ruled.

Daisy Lodge was cited as 1st respondent in the application along with Ecobank, the Deputy Sheriff of the High Court and Former ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa.

The guest house was owed money by ZIFA and the association reportedly settled the debt early this year in local currency to honour a 2016 High Court ruling.

Early this week, Daisy Lodge through a representative moved to freeze ZIFA accounts in writ of execution of its debt that goes back to 2016.

Through its lawyers ZIFA argued that : “The execution of the writ of attachment is unlawful in that the judgment debt was satisfied in full by the applicant. ZIFA will suffer irreparable damage in that its money will be used to satisfy a judgment debt that was paid in full on February 11 2019.”

“Daisy lodge received the money paid by ZIFA as judgment debt. Any further payment constitutes unjust enrichment on part of the lodge.”

Financially troubled ZIFA is currently trying to put together a package to make sure the Warriors are well funded ahead of their appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations finals set to roar into life on June 21. Ironically the Warriors will feature in the first match against the host in Cairo.