Republicans can’t hide as new week of impeachment drama consumes Washington

Republican lawmakers will face fraught questions most have tried to dodge over President Donald Trump’s fight against impeachment as they return to Washington for a week pulsating with political drama.

First up on Monday, Trump’s former top National Security Council Russia specialist Fiona Hill is expected to give a deposition to House committees and could shed some light on the behind-the-scenes maneuvering between Trump, administration officials and outsiders acting on his behalf in Ukraine, including Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Then, the end of a two-week congressional recess on Tuesday will heighten tensions over the most consequential duel over the fate of a presidency in at least 20 years, with new testimony expected from key figures in the scandal.

But Democrats also face extra scrutiny over their strategy as they race to prove that Trump abused his power by seeking election dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden from the President of Ukraine.

Trump is demanding a full House vote on impeachment procedures as he seeks to raise the electoral price for the Democratic offensive and claims that he is being denied due process.