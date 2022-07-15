Residents challenge USD tariffs

Spread This News

By Clayton Shereni | Masvingo Correspondent

MASVINGO residents have written to the local authority demanding the reversal of its decision to peg some of the tariffs in foreign currency, NewZimbabwe.com has learnt.

Residents’ pressure group, Masvingo United Residents and Ratepayers Alliance (MURRA) through their legal representative, Mutendi, Mudisi and Shumba Legal Practitioners, is challenging the legality of the decision taken by council.

In a letter dated July 12, residents accuse the council of refusing to accept local currency for payments and demanding US Dollars only for 2022 tariffs.

“Our client has brought to our attention your notice to the residents and ratepayers of Masvingo in which the City of Masvingo advising that it would be ‘rebasing’ its 2022 tariffs to United States Dollars as at the date of approval.

“We are further instructed that the City of Masvingo has been demanding payment for some of its services strictly in foreign currency despite the clear provisions of the law penalizing refusal to accept Zimbabwean Dollars tendered as payment for services,” the letter reads.

MURRA previously wrote to the local authority on June 22, 2022, over the same issue but the city fathers allegedly ignored the residents’ concerns.

Residents are now demanding to be furnished with legal provisions which allow the local authority to rebase tariffs of which failure to do so, they will be forced to seek reprieve at court.

“We are instructed to demand as we hereby do, that you furnish us with proof of any legal basis for rebasing the 2022 tariffs for City of Masvingo, failure of which we have been instructed to institute legal action without further notice to you,” it further reads.

Residents have been crying foul after the local authority decided to rebase all sundry services in forex except for clinic and grave tariffs.

Rebasing of these tariffs has been heavily-criticised by residents who are now struggling to pay up bills which have skyrocketed by over 100 percent.

Billing at the Town House is now being done at the prevailing interbank auction exchange rate on the billing date in a bid to track the city’s expenditure trajectory.