Residents Dump ‘Coffins’ At Council Over Spike In Diarrhoea Cases

By Bulawayo Correspondent

ANGRY residents in Bulawayo’s Luveve high-density suburb Thursday night dumped mock coffins at the city’s housing department offices in protest over the rise in diarrhoea related deaths in the suburb.

Contaminated water supplied by the city council has been blamed for the deaths.

A total of 218 cases of diarrhoea have been recorded in Luveve while five patients are admitted at Mpilo hospital.

Three children in the high-density suburb last week reportedly died from diarrhoea complications with their families alleging the deaths were linked to dirty and unsafe water pumped into their homes by the municipality.

The residents decided to vent their anger by dumping the mock brown coffins at the local authority’s housing department offices entrance.

“Your water is killing us. RIP. Onhliziyo Zimhlophe,” read one of the coffins.

The other coffins were inscribed; “BCC admit your fault, our containers are clean.”

Council employees were shocked Friday morning when they reported for work to find the coffins dumped at the offices.

The National Consumer Rights Association (NACORA) supported the residents’ move, saying it was a wake-up call for both the city fathers and government to take action and stop the spread of the outbreak.

“This is a huge statement to both council and national government. Times have changed,” said Effie Ncube, NACORA director.

“People cannot continue to keep quiet when their rights are being violated. We hope the council and the government will address this problem.”