Residents Petition Parliament Over Endless Water Crisis In Masvingo

By Tonderai Saharo

OVER 1 000 residents under the Masvingo United Residents and Ratepayers Alliance have petitioned parliament to influence government to channel devolution funds towards water augmentation programmes aimed at ending perennial water shortages in the city.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration, since coming into power, is channelling millions of dollars to all local authorities’ accounts to enhance infrastructural development across the country.

The money is released by treasury through the ministry of local government.

Masvingo city council is one of the beneficiaries and has used the money towards rehabilitation of roads and building of informal traders’ market stalls, among others.

However, residents say they are disturbed by the manner with which Masvingo City council is using devolution funds without consulting them.

In their petition, residents said they were “concerned by the incessant and unending water shortages in all the 10 wards of the city”.

They also expressed worry about continued water shortages they said were hampering operations at Masvingo provincial hospital, the province’s biggest referral institution.

The water crisis, according to residents, has “resulted in intermittent suspension of theatre operations and patients being asked to source for their own water which is putting lives at risks”.

The residents made a plea to parliament to protect their constitutional rights.

“Section 299 (1) of the constitution gives parliament the power to monitor and oversee expenditure by the state and all commissions, institutions agencies of government at every level…including local authorities.

“The provision of water as guaranteed in Section 77 of the Constitution to the residents of Masvingo, which right is not crucial not only for health but also for key aspects of development and economic growth,” said the residents in their petition.