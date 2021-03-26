Residents Sue ZINARA For Failing To Disclose Disbursements 

Spread This News











By Alois Vinga

A RESIDENTS group, the Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA), has instructed its attorneys to file a court application against Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) over its failure to disclose amounts disbursed for roads rehabilitation.

CHRA was recently rattled by utterances made by the by ZINARA spokesperson, Tendai Mugabe claiming that they had not received a letter demanding public disclosure on the disbursements from the residents.

However, CHRA dismissed ZINARA’s deceitful utterances and says it has in its possession a stamped letter from the roads administrator confirming an inquiry made on disbursements to the City of Harare and Chitungwiza Municipality.

“Failure by ZINARA to respond to the 8th of February 2021 CHRA and Passenger Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) letter is a clear and blatant violation of the Constitution of Zimbabwe,” CHRA said.

The residents’ group argued public administration for state controlled entities was governed by democratic values and section 194(1) (k) states; “that transparency must be fostered by providing the public with timely, accessible and accurate information,” and further argued the response by ZINARA falls far short in compliance to this provision.

CHRA reiterated the request for the information of the figures of disbursed funds to the City of Harare and Chitungwiza Municipality by ZINARA is protected and guaranteed by Section 62 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe on the right to access information.

“To this end, CHRA has engaged its legal representatives to commence legal action on the failure by ZINARA to release the public information.

“We are aware that any form of centralised governance system in the management of vehicle licensing fees is not responsive to local needs and open room for grand corruption as witnessed at ZINARA since its inception,” said CHRA.

The residents’ group also called on to reconsider its decision by retaining the vehicle licensing mandate to the local authorities in line with Chapter 14 of the Constitution on devolution.