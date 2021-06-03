Resource Challenges Hamper San Language Development

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

RESOURCE constraints are hampering efforts to develop teaching and learning aids and materials for the Tshwao language spoken by remnants of the San community in Tsholotsho, it has emerged.

The San were forced out of the Hwange National park by the government as way back as 1928, with the majority of them settling in the outskirts of what is now known as Tsholotsho communal lands.

Some of those that were forced out of the game park are reported to have tracked back to Botswana and South Africa where indications are that they established links with other members of the San community back there.

Cosmopolitan lifestyles and cross-pollination of tribes and cultures, researchers with a rich history of the San people opine, has been the major challenge that has led to the extinction of the Khoisan as most of them have become absorbed into the majority language speaking communities such as the Ndebele through marriages- dealing a deadly blow to efforts to maintain the San’s cultural values and norms.

Davy Ndlovu, one of the lead researchers into the lifestyles and cultures of the San, recently told NewZimbabwe.com that they had put up a good effort in developing the San language after government undertook to finance the language’s development.

However, government has failed to live up to its word, a move that has seen the efforts up in smoke.

“We decided to launch a language development project for the Tshwao language where we would come up with basic and entry-level courses for the children of the San people and those that are keen to learn the language,” Ndlovu said.

“We became encouraged to even take this further when government undertook to finance the language development programme. However, that came to nought as government did not come through with the resources that it had said it would provide.

“As we speak, we have been using our own resources, which are not even enough, to do the little work that we have done so far. It (language development) is a complex thing given that some of the elders who knew and understood the language have long passed on and we now have to rely on a handful of those remaining to reference purposes,” he added.

Ndlovu highlighted that stakeholders had developed a curriculum for entry-level learners in the Tshwao language which he said had now been set to run for six weeks.

“We are trying but it’s not easy without the requisite resources,” he said.

“You will realize that we have decided to make this entry-level training a six week course but we believe that this requires at least three months for one to fully acquaint themselves with the language and become fluent in it.

“Six weeks is hardly enough as there are many things that will be left out of the basic training, especially taking into account that these are children,” said Ndlovu.

The Tshwao language is said to be recognized as part of Zimbabwe’s 16 official languages.