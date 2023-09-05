Restaurant raising funds to send body of ‘beloved waiter’ back home in Zim

Spread This News

Two men, aged 34 and 61, will be remanded in custody pending their bail application on charges of being in possession of suspected stolen property and the murder of a “beloved” local waiter in Claremont, Raynold Mutasa (37), on Thursday 24 August.

According to Claremont police’s Vispol Commander Lt Col Marnus Fourie, the two suspects did not plead when they appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on Monday 28 August, pending consultations with their legal representatives.

They will next appear on Tuesday 12 September.

Meantime, the local restaurant where Matusa, a Zimbabwean national, served as a waiter in Newlands for more than two years, has launched a fundraiser to return his remains to his family in Zimbabwe.

His employer and manager of Mama Roma, Christina Gorrini, agreed he had enjoyed widespread popularity and attested to sadness surrounding his death and the manner in which he died, characterising him as “a big teddy bear”. “Ray’s warm presence and kind spirit touched the lives of everyone he encountered,” she said. “He was a pillar of kindness and charm […] he never fought with anybody and was simply a wonderful person.”

He is survived by his 10-year-old son, a sister and brother, all of whom live on the other side of the border.

Matusa’s employer left a message on his passing on Facebook.

Gorrini told People’s Post donations from clients and locals were streaming in to support his funeral arrangements and family back home. “We will definitely send him back,” Gorrini vowed, “but we would need at least about R33 000, but we aim to raise R50 000 to give extra support to the family.”