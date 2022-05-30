Resurgent FC Platinum close in on top spot

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

FC Platinum moved within four points of leaders Chicken Inn after cruising to a comfortable 4-0 victory over Triangle at Mandava Stadium on Saturday.

Walter Musona gave the defending champions the perfect start after scoring in the first few minutes as Triangle were caught off-guard after a flowing move right from the kick-off

Rookie forward, Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya, then doubled the advantage 10 minutes before the break after intercepting a back pass from Arnold Chiveya before slotting the ball home past a badly exposed Godfrey Chitsumba in goal for Triangle.

The Chiredzi-based visitors were left facing a huge mountain to climb when Ngwenya completed his brace after showing composure to find the target following a goalmouth melee.

Despite matching their opponents for most of the second half, Triangle were not able to prevent FC Platinum from adding to their goal tally when they scored in the 82nd minute to complete his brace.

The result meant FC Platinum moved to third position on the log on 28 points from 14 matches, with four points separating them from log leaders, Chicken Inn, who were held to a one-all draw by Yadah at Luveve Stadium.

The Zvishavane Platinum miners displaced Triangle, who dropped to fourth position due to an inferior goal difference.

FC Platinum coach, Norman Mapeza, attributed the dominant win to his side’s electric start to the encounter, which caught their opponents napping.

“The first half was better for us, we got an early goal and that helped to calm our nerves,” Mapeza said.

“I didn’t expect it, but that proved to be the most important start for us. They tried to come back after ten minutes but we managed to hold on.

“Thanks to the goalkeeper, we managed to keep the lead. We caught them unaware and it paid off today. The boys have been working hard and this is a sign that we are moving in the right direction.”

Triangle coach, Jairos Tapera, conceded defeat.

“That lack of concentration in the early minutes proved to be costly for us. Of course, the goal wasn’t much out of brilliance, but we gave it to them through that mistake.

“The first half then turned out to be horrific for us. We got chances but failed to hit the target, yet our opponents did well in front of goal. We gifted them three goals and we lost the match by this embarrassing margin.”

Meanwhile, in other matches played on Saturday, Highlanders’ inconsistent start to the season continued after they were held to a goalless draw by ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga.

Bosso are 14th on the log on 17 points from 14 matches, while ZPC Kariba occupy the last relegation slot in 15th on 14 points from 16 matches.

Seventh-placed Black Rhinos dismissed basement side Whawha 1-0 at Sakubva, while Ngezi Platinum Stars were held to a goalless draw at home against Manica Diamonds.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League results

Saturday: Black Rhinos 1-0 Whawha, Harare City 0-0 Bulawayo City, Chicken Inn 1-1 Yadah, FC Platinum 4-0 Triangle United, Ngezi Platinum 0-0 Manica Diamonds