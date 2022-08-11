Returning fury calls out Chisora for trilogy bout; send the paperwork, says Zim-born heavyweight

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has urged Zimbabwe-born veteran boxer Derek ‘War’ Chisora to accept his offer to fight him in a trilogy bout.

Responding, Chisora said Fury should stop talking and send the paperwork for the fight instead.

“Tyson stop talking s**** mate. Phone mummy and daddy – mummy is Frank Warren and daddy is Bob Arum – tell them you want to hang out with me and send me the paperwork, b****, yeah?”

Fury, 33, indicated in April that he was ready to walk away from the sport after his successful title defence against the heavy-hitting Dillian Whyte.

Less than four months later, one of the biggest names in world sport will return to the boxing ring after calling out Derek Chisora for a trilogy bout.

Fury revealed in a statement on his social media pages that he had made an offer to Chisora, whom he has beaten twice.

“I’ve decided to come back to boxing because I can be the first heavyweight world champion in history to have two trilogies,” said Fury, confirming reports he was seriously considering fighting again.

“I’d always say I’d fight Derek Chisora at the end of my career.”

“You’re running, Derek, from the trilogy,” Fury said. “You call yourself war, you should call yourself chicken.”

Zimbabwe-born Chisora, 38, defeated Kubrat Pulev on points in July and has resisted calls for him to retire.

The victory over Pulev ended a three-fight losing streak and Chisora said after that win he would like to fight Deontay Wilder or Fury.

Fury beat Chisora on points in 2011 before defeating him in their rematch three years later.

Chisora’s promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed last week the Harare-born boxer had received an offer from Fury’s camp but had turned it down as it “wasn’t enough money”.

“Derek had an offer from the Tyson Fury camp,” Hearn told Boxing Social when asked about the latest on a potential third fight.

“It wasn’t enough money, I’m not sure we’re gonna see that fight, but good to see Tyson Fury keeping his options open.”

Chisora recently called out Fury’s former rival Deontay Wilder. However, the ‘Bronze Bomber’ has already rejected the fight, which could leave Chisora with limited options but to pursue a third fight with either Fury or Whyte.