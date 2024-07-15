Revellers’ stabbing to death at Harare night club shocks residents

Spread This News

By Tinei Tuhwe

POLICE from the Homicide department recently conducted indications over the fatal stabbing of two revellers at Club Royale Bar in Harare’s Budiriro 2 suburb.

The shocking incident resulted in the death of Alec Ruvhere (22) and Tadiwanashe Murerwa (20) after the suspect stabbed the pair with an okapi knife following an altercation which rose after the first victim mistakenly stepped on the suspect’s foot during a beer drinking spree a fortnight ago.

The suspect was identified as Cogitate Ganyiwa, who has since been arrested for double murder.

Sources who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com revealed that an altercation allegedly ensued during which Ganyiwa allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed both Ruvhere and Murerwa.

It was revealed that when the fracas escalated into a fist-fight, one of the victims was grabbed by the collar, sparking a heated confrontation.

The second victim then attempted to intervene, trying to diffuse the situation, but he was stabbed in the stomach, leaving his intestines protruding.

An eyewitness, Wonder Svatsai, expressed shock at the incident, which unfolded right in his eyes.

“The first deceased was stabbed and collapsed before he was rushed to hospital and was pronounced dead upon arrival. The second bloodied victim tried to leave the scene, but he collapsed and died near an adjacent nightclub,” said Svatsai.

Murerwa’s body was only discovered the next morning, lying lifeless on the ground.

“At first, when l saw Murerwa’s lifeless body, l thought he had passed out from drinking too much beer since he was lying on his stomach, holding a white T-shirt in his left hand,” said Svatsai.

“After a few moments, we discovered that he was dead and then we covered him with a cloth and called a police officer who lives in the neighbourhood. We were given a landline number to contact Budiriro police.

“The police then came to the scene, took statements, pictures and bundled the deceased’s body away,” he said.

A manhunt was launched leading to Ganyiwa’s arrest the following day.

A Budiriro resident, Misheck Kambara, a friend of the late Tadiwa, attributed the double murder to drugs and alcohol abuse.

“I am still in shock; I was drinking with him just hours before this tragic event. We need to stop using drugs and mutoriro (crystal meth), they are affecting our future generations and leading them to do insane things like this,” he lamented.

“We need to take full responsibility for our actions and avoid such tragic incidents,” Kambara said.

Murerwa’s uncle, Matthew Bunjira, said it is now scary to walk at night after the stabbing incident. He appealed to the police to patrol the area, as stories of people being stabbed, mugged and robbed are on the rise.