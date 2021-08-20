Rich Pickings As Mwonzora-led MDC-T Wins Kwekwe Mayoral Poll

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora has won big in Kwekwe after his party’s candidate Future Titora beat MDC-Alliance Councillor Charles Juta to land the mayoral post in elections held Thursday.

The mayoral post which was left vacant following the dismissal of former mayor Angeline Kasipo, who was recalled from the party last week along with her deputy Melody Chingarande and Washington Moyo.

In a tightly contested poll, Titora who is serving her second term, polled six votes ahead of Juta’s four in the second round of elections after the two candidates had each polled five votes in the first round.

“I am humbled to have been elected the Mayor of Kwekwe. I pledge to serve the people od Kwekwe to the best of my abilities for improved service delivery. We must work as a team. There is no need for us to have divisions as council. Lets work for the benefit and the development of Kwekwe,” Titora said in her victory speech.

There was however consolation for the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance after it landed the deputy mayor post following the election of Pikurai Msipa.

“I am honoured to be elected deputy mayor for Kwekwe. I pledge to serve the city to the best of my abilities. We must be united and have a common goal to serve our residents,” Msipa said.