By Mandipa Masenyama

ZIMDANCEHALL chanter Ricky Fire of the ‘Ndiratidze Zvaunoita’ fame has joined a growing list of celebrities and socialites who have endorsed the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and its president Nelson Chamisa.

Ricky Fire publicised his political affiliation in a live Facebook broadcast, clad in CCC’s yellow regalia and dishing out lyrical support for the new movement Monday.

“Pavandifonera ndati hello ndirikuuya ndakapfeka yellow kuzopisa mamero…,” sang Ricky Fire on the video.

The video drew the attention of Chamisa himself who took to Twitter to commend the artiste: ““More Fire Ricky! Zimbabwe must change.”

His public support for Chamisa comes barely a month after Sanii Makhalima, Seh Calaz and Jackie Ngarande did the same.

In 2019, Ricky Fire released the song Zvichanaka which questioned Zanu PF’s poor governance and highlighted poor conditions in which citizens were surviving in.

WATCH: Ricky Fire Endorses Chamisa