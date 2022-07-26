Rights activist concerned over politicised bail denial for opposition members

Spread This News

By Lisa Nyanhongo

HUMAN rights activists have raised concern over ‘politicised refusal of bail’ for the 15 Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) members currently jailed on allegations of inciting violence during the memorial service for Moreblessing Ali.

Ali was allegedly gruesomely murdered by a Zanu PF official, Pius Jamba.

The 15 got arrested for the chaos that rocked Ali’s memorial service in Nyatsime area, where mourners ran amock destroying homes belonging to the ruling party officials demanding justice.

Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum (The forum), in a statement, said this was unfair considering that only one member from the ruling party was arrested on allegations of killing Ali, yet no one was held accountable for the destruction of homes belonging to CCC party officials on the same day in Nyatsime area.

The Forum is a coalition of twenty-one human rights NGOs in Zimbabwe.

“The forum notes as a fact that no Zanu PF supporter , including Nyatsime ward councillor , Masimbi Masimbi who publicly incited the violence, has been arrested in connection with the Nyatsime skirmishes,” read the statement.

The 15 were denied bail by the courts on grounds that they were likely to reoffend, but the NGOs said this was politicised.

“Job Sikhala in particular has been arrested over 60 times over a 21 year period without a single conviction. Ironically, in denying him bail for the charges relating to the Nyatsime violence, the presiding officer alleged Job Sikhala has a propensity to re-offend when it is in fact the state that has shown a propensity to arrest him,” reads the statement.

They stated that everyone is innocent until proven guilty and has the right to bail without making it political.

“The Forum reiterates that bail is a constitutional right that every accused person should have access to regardless of their political affiliation. Section 50 (1) (d) of the 2013 Constitution asserts that any arrested person must be released unconditionally or on reasonable conditions, pending charge or trial, unless compelling reasons justify their continued detention.”

The arrested members included Precious Jeche, Misheck Guzha, Odius Makoma, Zephaniah Chinembiri, Zecks Makoni, Roan Tsoka, Enock Tsoka, Emmanuel Maradzikwa, Tatenda Pindahama, Shepherd Bulakasi, Robert Madzokere, Clever Sibanda including Zengeza West MP Job Sikhala and Chitungwiza North legislator, Godfrey Sithole, in a period of two months.