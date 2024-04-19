Rights group calls on govt to ensure non-partisan food aid distribution

Spread This News

By Tapiwa Svondo

Heal Zimbabwe has implored the government to ensure food aid distribution is not weaponised for political reasons following claims that Zanu PF will superintend the process.

At a recent press conference ruling party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa said the party will be in charge of distribution of food aid, raising concerns over the sidelining of opposition supporters.

Zimbabwe is grappling with the El Nino-induced drought which has since been declared a national disaster. Over 2,7million need food aid and the country has a grain deficit of 680 000 metric tonnes.

In a statement, Heal Zimbabwe said food aid distribution should only be done through the government’s Department of Social Welfare.

“Heal Zimbabwe calls upon the government of Zimbabwe to ensure that the distribution of food aid is done only through the Department of Social Welfare working with local traditional and elected leadership. The Department of Social Welfare must design mechanisms to guard against the abuse and weaponization of aid for political purposes”.

Heal Zimbabwe also called the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission to be on the lookout for corruption and abuse of government aid.

“We call on the ZHRC and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) to actively guard against corruption and abuse of government aid financed through tax and multilateral donors and agencies. Political parties must also rein in their members who are bent on manipulating food aid distribution activities across the country.

“Heal Zimbabwe further calls on civil society organizations and other developmental partners to vigilantly monitor and hold accountable the government and all stakeholders involved in the efforts to alleviate poverty and food insecurity as the country faces the devastating effects of the El Nino-induced drought.”

The government is looking forward to distributing 7 kilograms of food aid per individual, per month.