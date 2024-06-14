Rihanna gets candid about postpartum hair loss: ‘That was not on the pamphlet’

She posed with oversized bottles of her shampoo and conditioner. Getty Images for Fenty Hair

She posed with oversized bottles of her shampoo and conditioner. Getty Images for Fenty Hair

Spread This News

Page Six

Motherhood can be a hair-raising experience.

Rihanna opened up about one of the surprising realities of postpartum life in a new interview Refinery29 shared on Instagram Wednesday — and fans can’t get enough of her “relatable” comments.

The “Diamonds” singer, 36, chatted with the media outlet at her Fenty Hair launch party on Monday, admitting that hair loss was “not on the pamphlet” before she signed up for motherhood.