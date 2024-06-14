Rihanna gets candid about postpartum hair loss: ‘That was not on the pamphlet’

Page Six
Motherhood can be a hair-raising experience.
Rihanna opened up about one of the surprising realities of postpartum life in a new interview Refinery29 shared on Instagram Wednesday — and fans can’t get enough of her “relatable” comments.
The “Diamonds” singer, 36, chatted with the media outlet at her Fenty Hair launch party on Monday, admitting that hair loss was “not on the pamphlet” before she signed up for motherhood.
Rihanna — who shares sons RZA, 2, and Riot, 10 months, with partner A$AP Rocky — continued, “I did not expect it to happen in waves, either. I thought it would just happen and grow back.”
Instead, the “Umbrella” singer said that she had patches of hair that fell off in different places on her head, sighing, “enough is enough.”
However, she took the experience as an opportunity to switch up her style, adding, “I learned to embrace that in itself. That just actually made me get a little more creative and clever with my hair stuff.”
For the launch event, Rihanna wore her hair in closely cropped natural curls, sporting an oversized red leather Khaite jacket with a matching pencil skirt and piles of ruby and diamond jewelry.
The Fenty Beauty founder received plenty of praise on the Reel, like one fan who wrote, “one thing she is gonna do is be relatable while giving us quality. the girl just can’t be beat.”
“I love Rhi’s human moments!! ❤️❤️❤️” a second Instagram user commented, while a third added, “love celebs speaking about the realities of hair loss, through pregnancy or otherwise🙏.”