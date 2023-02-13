Rihanna reveals pregnancy as she shows off bump during half-time show at Super Bowl classic

Spread This News

The singer wows the Super Bowl stadium with a run through of her greatest hits as her representative later confirms she’s expecting again.

Rihanna has revealed she is pregnant again as she showed off a bump during her half-time show at what turned out to be a classic Super Bowl.

The star had earlier said she was “thinking about bringing someone” – and when she opened her jacket and stroked her stomach during her big performance it started to make sense.

Her representative later confirmed the pregnancy.

She started the show – one of the most high-profile music slots of the year – suspended high above the stadium and dressed all in red.

The 13-minute set, her first live show in seven years, didn’t include any guest stars but packed in some of her greatest hits including Umbrella, Diamonds, We Found Love, and Rude Boy.

Rihanna already has a nine-month-old son with rapper A$AP Rocky and said before the event that becoming a mum had made her feel she could “take on the world”.

The 34-year-old’s show punctuated what is being called one of the best Super Bowls ever.