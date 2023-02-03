Rimbi Tours barred from Harare- Nyamapanda route as govt lifts suspension

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

GOVERNMENT has lifted suspension of operating licence of all omnibuses belonging to Rimbi Tours and cancelled its Harare – Nyamapanda route permit.

Rimbi Tours’ operating license was suspended following a fatal accident involving one of its buses which was racing with a Zebra Kiss owned bus along the highway. The accident claimed the life of a bus conductor leaving several others injured.

The bus company sued government for the ban and later backtracked on the move.

“The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development wishes to advise the public that it has lifted the suspension of the licence for operation of all omnibuses belonging to Rimbi Travel and Tours Pvt Ltd.

“The lifting of the suspension follows the submission of comprehensive measures that have been put in place by the operator to avert such incidents in future,” said transport minister Felix Mhona in a statement Friday.

Mhona added: “Prior to the road traffic accident that occurred on 17 January 2023, efforts were made by stakeholders in the passenger transport sector to resolve the route conflict between Rimbi Travel and Tours Pvt Ltd and Tashllyt Investments Pvt Ltd trading as Zebra Kiss.

“The Ministry has therefore seen it in the best interest of all concerned stakeholders to cancel all route permits for Rimbi Travel and Tours Pvt on the Harare to Nyamapanda route.

“The Operator has consented to this arrangement and will be allowed to service other routes across the country.”