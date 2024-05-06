Ring of Lies, Savage Beauty actor Mpho Sebeng, 31, dies in car accident

Spread This News

News24

South African actor Mpho Sebeng has died. He was 31.

“Mpho met his untimely death in the early hours of Sunday, 5 May 2024, due to a tragic car accident in Potchefstroom,” said his family in a statement.

Sebeng, known for roles in Savage Beauty and Ring of Lies, was a rising star in the entertainment industry.

Actor Mpho Sebeng has died. He was 31 years old.

His family confirmed the news in a statement on Sunday evening.

“The family of the South African entertainer, Mpho Sebeng, are saddened to confirm, to the public and media, that their son has indeed passed away,” reads the statement.

“Mpho met his untimely death in the early hours of Sunday, 5 May 2024, due to a tragic car accident in Potchefstroom. Whilst the family appreciates the immense outpouring of love and condolences, the family requests some space to process the news.”

Sebeng was born in Soweto on 1 December 1992.

He matriculated in 2011 at West Ridge High School. His achievements at school included full colours for drama, according to his CV on OSM Talent.

Sebeng made his television debut in the SABC drama series, Justice for All as well as Zero Tolerance.

His first major TV role was in the Mzansi Magic drama, Ring of Lies, which earned him a Best Actor Safta nomination in 2018.

Since then, Sebeng has showcased his talent in a variety of shows, such as Savage Beauty, The Brave Ones and Miseducation on Netflix, The Queen, The Throne, Zbondiwe, Scandal and Hush Money.

His big screen roles include Winnie, with Jennifer Hudson and Terrence Howard, Ngoma Film, Collision and The Jakes are Missing, for which he received an AMVCA (Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award) Best Supporting Actor nomination in 2017.

Tributes from industry colleagues and fans poured in on social media on Sunday.

Actor, producer and friend Zola Hashatsi wrote on Instagram: “It is with a sad, deep, painful heart to announce the passing of a young brother, friend I took in to replace us when we exited @craze_tv, a thespian that was @mpho_sebeng. This one hurts and I’m not okay.

“His star was only beginning to shine. What a loss, he was only 30 years young. I’ll send more info, as times go, will be with the family this week.”

“A young legend! We loved you. RIP young king. You leave such a gap. Death be not proud,” wrote Actors Spaces on X.

Actor Florence Masebe wrote: “What a fine young man. What a talent. What a dedicated thespian. Sending love and prayers to the Sebeng family and all Mpho’s loved ones.”

The SABC also paid tribute on X: “The SABC is saddened by the untimely passing of the actor Mpho Sebeng. His immense contribution to the entertainment industry will never be forgotten. The SABC extends its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans.”