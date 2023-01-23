Rio Zim six employees, including guards captured on CCTV stealing from employer

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

POLICE in Masvingo have arrested a Rio Zim’s Renco Mine worker, Davison Chivungani (23) and five security guards for stealing the company’s calcine valued at US$120 000.

Chivungani teamed up with security guards at the company, Lackson Museka (34), Vincent Mazorodze (25), Joyce Maneswa (39), Leonard Mujeri (42) as well as Chiduke Solomon.

The gang, according to Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson, Assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi, was captured on CCTV before the net closed on them.

“Police in Masvingo have arrested a Rio Zim Renco Mine worker, Davison Chivungani (23) and the mine’s five security guards, Lackson Museka (34), Vincent Mazorodze (25), Joyce Maneswa (39), Leonard Mujeri (42) as well as Chiduke Solomon, in connection with a case of unlawful entry and theft in which 7kgs of Calcine valued at US$120 000, were stolen from a gold room at Rio Zim Renco Mine on 08/01/23.

“The heist was captured by the mine’s CCTV. The arrest led to the recovery of property worth US$4 960 and ZAR 2500 which had been bought by the suspects using the proceeds of the heist,” said Nyathi in a statement.

The other suspects identified as Sam Sibanda, Ben Wellington and Godfrey Totamu are on the run.