Rioting War Vets Trial Fails To Kick Off

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

THE trial of 40 war veterans who got in trouble with the law for demanding an upward review of their monthly allowances failed to commence Monday after the State requested for more time to put its papers in order.

Harare magistrate Babra Mateko moved the trial to April 11.

The trial will run for three days, from 11 to 13 April, during which three witnesses are expected to testify.

According to the state, 40 are members of a pressure group, The War Veterans Welfare.

They are facing a charge of participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) accuses the group of singing “revolutionary” songs after they were barred from handing over their petition detailing their grievances against the government at Munhumutapa building and parliament.

They intended to march from Africa Unit Square to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Munhumutapa offices where they would submit a petition asking for a review of their less than US$100 monthly pension.