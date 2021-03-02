Rising Chevrons Star Madhevere Geared For Afghanistan Challenge

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

RISING Zimbabwe cricket sensation Wesley Madhevere is unfazed by the fact that his team will be without their senior players for their upcoming bilateral series against Afghanistan which gets underway this Tuesday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Chevrons, who are without experienced stars Brendan Taylor and Craig Ervine, Kyle Jarvis and Tendai Chatara, will face a stern challenge against an improving Afghanistan side in two Tests and three-match T20Is starting with the first Test on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi.

Despite the notable absentees, talented rising star Madhevere believes the series offers a perfect opportunity for young players like him to showcase their talent and grow on the international stage.

The 20-year-old former Zimbabwe Under-19 star is expected make his Test debut on Tuesday, a feat that would complete a remarkable year for the former Churchill High pupil who has already made his mark in limited-overs cricket.

Madhevere said ahead of the series: “There are some senior players missing (and) it could be a disadvantage, but it presents an opportunity for the younger lads to learn and grow on the international stage. It’s going to take a lot for the younger generation to make a statement … (but) this is a perfect opportunity to better your game and showcase your talent.”

The right-hander made his international debut in Bangladesh last year and went on to become the first Zimbabwean teenager to score a half-century in the ODI cricket since 2006.

He was also impressive in the recent tour of Pakistan, where he cracked two brilliant fifties each in the ODI and T20I series.

The middle-order batsman said: “I know there’s a lot of expectation just from what I’ve done in the shorter versions, but I’m going to use that as my motivation to keep on doing well.”

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan will be a threat for Zimbabwe in the upcoming series in the UAE, but the young all-rounder said his team is able to tackle the challenges.

Madhevere signed off by saying, “He’s probably one of the best leg-spinners in the world. We’ve all seen the impact he’s had over a couple of years. If we just follow our process I feel we will be able to tackle the challenges.”