Rising Zimbabwean defender Munashe Garan’anga to feature in Europa League group stages 

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

Unheralded Zimbabwean defender Munashe Garan’anga will have an opportunity to compete against some of the top players in European football after playing an important role as his side Sheriff Tiraspol qualified for the group stages of the Uefa Europa League on Thursday evening.

Garan’anga was yet again impressive for Sheriff Tiraspol as they secured progress to the lucrative group stages after beating Klaksvíkar Ítróttarfelag from the Faroe Islands 3-2 on aggregate in a final play-off encounter.

The Zimbabwean defender featured in both legs of the tie as Sheriff Tiraposl sealed their victory in the return fixture courtesy of a 2-1 after the first leg had ended in a 1-1 draw.

Sheriff was among thirty-two teams that qualified for the group stage.

The Moldovan champions, who were relegated from the Champions League in the first qualifying round, learned their first Europa League group opponents during Friday’s draw held by UEFA in Monaco.

Sheriff Tiraspol was assigned to Group G for the 23-24 edition of the Europa League alongside Italian giants AS Roma, Czech side Slavia Prague and Swiss outfit Servette.